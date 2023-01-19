Investigation results in police finding over 5,500 M30/Fentanyl pills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division served a search warrant in 500 block of Villa Park Ct., near W. Coliseum Blvd. and Lima Rd. Tuesday afternoon that resulted in the arrest of two Fort Wayne men.

Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, of Fort Wayne, faces six Level 2 counts of dealing cocaine or other narcotic drug, one Level 4 count of a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and one Level 3 count of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.

Daylon M. Rowe, 39, of Fort Wayne, faces two Level 2 counts of dealing cocaine or other narcotic drug.

The search warrant resulted in finding approximately 5,500 M30/Fentanyl pills, other drugs, handguns and rifles, and over $19,000 in cash.

The two suspects had been previously stopped, with nearly $2,000 in cash and over 200 M30/Fentanyl pills found.