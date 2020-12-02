Investigation ongoing after woman found dead following house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after a house fire in Fort Wayne back on Nov. 27.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Terrace Road for a welfare check. Once inside, it was clear there was a fire that put itself out. The woman was found unresponsive.

The woman was identified as Rose M. Bridge, 58. Her cause and manner of death are pending.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department Investigation Division, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.