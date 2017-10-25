Investigation in Huntington nets one arrest, police believe suspect could have more stolen items

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A criminal investigation by officers with the Indiana State Police Department has resulted in the arrest of Donnie Horne, 38, of Huntington. He was arrested on a felony charge for possession of stolen property.

In July 2017, detectives initiated an investigation into the theft of a New Holland tractor. The tractor was valued at approximately $10,000.

The investigation revealed the tractor was stolen from a Roann farm, on July 5, 2017, and sold at a Hamilton County auction, for $4,500, on July 6, 2017. It was later discovered that Horne was the person who sold the stolen tractor at the auction. There was also a stolen tiller attached to it when it was sold. The tiller had allegedly been stolen on July 3, 2017, from a Huntington County barn.

Meantime, even more evidence discovered revealed that Horne could have allegedly sold more stolen items. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating additional stolen items. If you, or someone you know, has purchased items or knows the whereabouts of any items Horne has sold, you are asked to contact Indiana State Police Detective Joshua Maller at 765-473-6666.