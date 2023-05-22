Intoxicated Auburn man flees crash resulting in a property damage pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn man is in jail after fleeing the scene of a crash, leaving a trail of property damage.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a crash in the area of 7th and Touring Sunday, May 22 around 3 p.m.

According to the report, the deputy attempted to stop the suspect but they fled in their vehicle into West Edge Mobile Home Park. The suspect, sixty-year-old male Dana Gierhart, cause property damage to the 1200 block of Steve Street and the 500 block of Peterson Street. Gierhart pulled into his residence and was taken into custody.

An Auburn woman was the second driver that was hit in the initial crash at 7th and Touring. She complained of pain. The report did not say if she was taken to a local hospital.

Police say that alcohol was believed to be a factor in this incident. Gierhart was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on preliminary charges, they were …

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

Leaving the scene of multiple accidents

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

The incident remains under investigation.