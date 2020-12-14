Internet Essentials Project Announced From Comcast

Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Comcast/Xfinity has launched a program to help expand Internet Essentials to those in rural areas as a demand for the internet has grown even more as for those in need particularly those who are needing the internet for remote learning.

Familiar WOWO voice, Mike Wilson is the Director of Public Relations for Comcast in Indiana and joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the initiative.

