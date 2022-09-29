Internet Casino Gambling Could Become Legal Soon Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Following the state’s success of sports betting, another form of gambling could become legal in the Hoosier State soon. Its no secret that legalized sports betting has made a huge impact on Indiana, to accompany the revenue seen from the state’s 12 casinos. The casinos alone earning $700 million in taxes in the most recent fiscal year, according to a report from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

The potential legalization of internet casino gaming, better known as iGaming, could see its introduction and potentially bring hundreds of millions in tax revenue, according to 103-page report released Tuesday. Proponents cite that the introduction of sports betting three years ago has already helped Indiana break the digital gaming barrier. Those against the move cite concerns of gambling addiction being just a click away. The full report can be found at here.