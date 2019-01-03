International nonprofit to set up headquarters in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Destiny Rescue, an international nonprofit focused on rescuing children from sexual slavery, has chosen Fort Wayne to be the new home of its US Support Center.

The announcement comes as the organization celebrates a record-breaking year, which saw more than 1000 individuals rescued from a life of sexual exploitation and slavery.

Destiny Rescue hopes to be fully moved into their new Support Center on Dupont Road by the end of January 2019.

The organization’s leadership believes moving to Fort Wayne best positions them for the future.

“The move to Fort Wayne will allow us to be more effective and efficient in our work which will allow us to rescue and restore even more children in the future,” said US CEO Kirk Falconer. “After discussing multiple options with our board, it was obvious that the best place for us to continue to expand and grow was Fort Wayne. The growth that is happening in the region is exciting, and we are looking forward to being a part of the community for many years to come.”