Intelenet Global Services hiring 500 new employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local business outsourcing and solutions company is now hiring.

Intelenet Global Services plans to hire 500 more workers at its Fort Wayne call center, bringing the company’s local workforce to at least 750.

Entry-level customer services associates will earn an average of $23,500 a year, and managers will earn about $30,000.

The large recruitment effort coincides with the doubling of Intelenet’s local facility at 5001 U.S. Highway 30, which went from 19,000 square feet to about 38,000 square feet.

Those interested in a position can visit intelenetjobs.com, a WorkOne Northeast career center, or call Intelenet’s recruiting line at 469-729-6660.

“Our decision to significantly expand the Fort Wayne delivery center reinforces our continuous commitment to contribute to the economic growth of the city and the state of Indiana,” said Vijay Reddy, chief operating officer for Intelenet, in a press release.