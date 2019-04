HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Huntington County police are searching for an inmate accidentally released from jail Tuesday.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Alante D. Nance, 26 of Indianapolis, was incorrectly released from the Huntington County Jail.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 245 pounds.

If you recognize him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 356-8316.