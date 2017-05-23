Infosys picks Indy’s OneAmerica Tower for tech hub

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): India-based outsourcing company Infosys is picking OneAmerica Tower in Indianapolis to locate a tech center that is part of a major U.S. expansion.

Infosys announced earlier this month that it will add to its presence in the U.S. and plans to hire 10,000 workers. The Indianapolis facility is the first announced by the company.

The news Tuesday comes the same day Gov. Eric Holcomb is leading a trade delegation to San Francisco to attend a summit hosted by the company.

Holcomb and Indiana University President Michael McRobbie will be part of a Wednesday panel discussion called “Preparing America for Tomorrow.”

The delegation will also meet with tech executives and venture capital firms promote Indiana’s low-tax, limited-regulation business climate.

The trip is being paid for with private donations.