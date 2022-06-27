The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA), in partnership with the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC), the Indiana Department of Agriculture and Truterra, opened the enrollment period through August 1 for the INfield Advantage program cover crop trials.

The INfield Advantage program offers Indiana farmers resources and tools to try cover crops on their farms and evaluate the results before deciding to adopt the practice. With emerging carbon market opportunities, INfield Advantage provides farmers a chance to prepare their farms for participation in these new markets.

Farmers enrolled in INfield Advantage will have their acres entered into the Truterra™ sustainability tool, a digital platform that helps farmers, ag retailers and food companies to target and measure sustainability progress and return-on-investment in real time, field-by-field. The Truterra™ sustainability tool will be used to benchmark farmers’ current practices and track progress and improvement over time in the cover crop split-field trial. To be eligible for the cover crop trial, farmers must plant cover crops, and a 40-80-acre field is recommended for the trial. Twenty acres of cover crop seed will be provided, and farmers may be eligible to receive a $200 sign-up incentive upon enrollment. More information about eligibility requirements and registration can be found online at www.infieldadvantage.org