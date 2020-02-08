Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled a line of infant carriers, sold at Target, Amazon, and other stores nationwide, due to a hazard that can cause the child riding inside the carrier to fall.

According to the official recall notice, the recall involves front-facing Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers with the following lot codes:

Product Lot Code Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619 Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719 Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719 Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719

The CPSC says the buckles on the carrier can break. About 14,000 units are impacted by the recall. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.