Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Supplied/CPSC)

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled a line of infant carriers, sold at Target, Amazon, and other stores nationwide, due to a hazard that can cause the child riding inside the carrier to fall.

According to the official recall notice, the recall involves front-facing Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers with the following lot codes:

Product

Lot Code

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier

2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier

2018 0719

 

The CPSC says the buckles on the carrier can break. About 14,000 units are impacted by the recall. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.

