IndyCar Tests New Engine Plus Ovals Past, Present and Future

This week’s episode: IndyCar completes testing of the new 2024 engine with no issues on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Plus, a look at Oil Pressure Blog’s question on if another oval will ever be built, IndyCar officials on adding ovals to the schedule and oval options for IndyCar in the near future.
