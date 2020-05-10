IndyCar Season Set to Open at Texas

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: IndyCar announces that the race at Texas on June 6 will be the season opener, but fans won’t be in attendance. Plus a recap of the iRacing IndyCar Challenge and rumors of Jimmie Johnson and Jenson Button joining Fernando Alonso in doing an IndyCar race for McLaren.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

