Indy logistics company to expand to Fort Wayne

Indianapolis-based Hoosier Logistics Inc. has announced plans to grow its footprint.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the logistics and supply chain management provider will invest more than $1.6 million to scale up its corporate office in Indy and add its first satellite office in Fort Wayne. The effort is expected to create up to 45 jobs over the next few years.

Hoosier Logistics says it will consolidate the corporate functions for all of its subsidiaries at its Indianapolis headquarters. The company, which currently employs 36, plans to add 35 jobs in Indy. The Fort Wayne office will be a full-service facility that will offer all of the company’s transportation services with a focus on logistics operations. The new satellite office will employ 10.

The IEDC says the company is in negotiations for spaces in Fort Wayne and downtown Indy.

“We would not have experienced this growth and expansion without our rock star employees,” Hoosier Logistics President Nick Likens said in a news release. “The 3PL logistics segment, and the transportation industry in general, is a people-centered business and a relationship-intensive business. We are grateful for our employees that understand our customer service model and promote our Hoosier values. Constant technology changes are improving our efficiencies and margins, but people and our culture still drive this business.”

Hoosier Logistics is currently hiring in Indianapolis for positions, including carrier sales, account management, and operations. The company plans to begin hiring in Fort Wayne later this fall.

Additionally, Hoosier Logistics says it plans to further expand in Columbus by creating a new truck terminal location. The expansion will include a $5 million investment to purchase trucks, trailers and shop equipment.

The IEDC has offered Hoosier Logistics up to $700,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs in Marion and Allen counties.

The city of Indianapolis has offered workforce assistance and the Fort Wayne City Council will consider additional incentives.