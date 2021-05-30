Indy 500 Qualifying Recap and Race Preview

New episode: A recap of Indy 500 qualifying including struggles for Penske, confusion on Dalton Kellett’s run Saturday and the Fast 9. Plus, a look at contenders for the race on Sunday and our picks to win the 105th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

