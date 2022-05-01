Indy 500 Qualifying Changes

This week’s episode: We break down the changes to the Indy 500 qualifying format, the Month of May schedule is released, Stefan Wilson and Cusick Motorsports are set to partner with DragonSpeed for the 33rd entry, and a preview of this weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

