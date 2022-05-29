New episode: Our Indy 500 preview show live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway recaps an incident-filled Carb Day, Pato O’Ward signs a contract extension with Arrow McLaren SP, IndyCar And IMS announces a partnership with Shell and a switch to renewable fuel for 2023, and we make our predictions for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
