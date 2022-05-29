Indy 500 Preview

By
Caleb Hatch
-

New episode: Our Indy 500 preview show live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway recaps an incident-filled Carb Day, Pato O’Ward signs a contract extension with Arrow McLaren SP, IndyCar And IMS announces a partnership with Shell and a switch to renewable fuel for 2023, and we make our predictions for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here