INDOT Warning Drivers To Avoid Travel If Possible Amid Winter Storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is urging drivers to adjust their holiday travel plans as the area is expecting several inches of snow starting tonight. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for WOWO Land from 7 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. Saturday. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Northeast Indiana is expecting 3-6″ of snow, along with the potential ice and dangerous wind chills all possible.

A release from INDOT says that crews will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state. They say trucks will remain out in full force during the storm and after for cleanup. Officials went on to say avoiding travel will keep drivers safe at home and give plow trucks room to work safely and complete their routes as quickly as possible.