INDOT shares solar eclipse safety tips for drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officials are sharing safety tips for motorists ahead of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse.

First, be prepared for traffic before and after the eclipse. This includes an increase in traffic on I-69, U.S. 41, and U.S. 231 on southbound lanes as drivers travel to Western Kentucky for the best viewing. Increased traffic is also expected on I-65 between Bowling Green, Kent. and Nashville, Tenn. Of course, give yourself extra time if you are driving toward the eclipse path.

Make plans now for an overnight stay. Overnight camping is prohibited at rest areas.

Finally, if you are planning to view the eclipse, wear safety glasses. They can be found online or for sale through many organizations, such as Science Central. Do not take pictures while driving, don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving, don’t stop on the interstate or park on the shoulder, and do turn on your headlights during the eclipse.