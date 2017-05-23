INDOT to pull back some road work for Memorial Day Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation is pulling back road closures and suspending road work for the Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day traditionally marks the start of the summer travel season for many, so INDOT is having its contractors pull back barriers and barricades to the “safest extent possible” to make way for the anticipated increase in drivers.

Some restrictions and reduced speed limits will remain in place, however, including construction projects on I-469 and I-69 in Fort Wayne and work on sections of I-80 and I-94 in Elkhart and Hammond, respectively.

The full list of ongoing projects is as follows:

Northern Indiana

Sections of I-94 between Kennedy Avenue (Exit 3) in Hammond and the Michigan state line have lane closures and lane shifts for road and bridge construction projects.

Sections of I-80 between Kennedy Avenue (Exit 3) in Hammond and State Road 19 (Exit 92) in Elkhart have lane closures and lane shifts for road and bridge construction projects.

I-65 lanes are shifted for concrete restoration between U.S. 30 (Exit 253) in Merrillville and I-80/94 (Exit 259) in Gary.

I-65 lanes are shifted for bridge deck replacement at mile 227 near Fair Oaks between the State Road 14 and State Road 10 exits.

I-69 lanes are shifted for a bridge replacement project between Union Chapel Road (Exit 317) near Fort Wayne and County Road 11A (Exit 326) near Garrett.

I-469 near Fort Wayne is reduced to one lane in each direction for road construction between U.S. 27/33 (Exit 11) and Minnich Road (Exit 17).

State Road 49 is reduced to one lane in each direction between State Road 2 in Valparaiso and U.S. 6 near Chesterton.

Central Indiana

Bridge construction where I-65 and I-465 meet on the south side of Indianapolis requires lane shifts and ramp closures, including:

The I-65 south ramp to I-465 east is closed for bridge construction. A signed detour directs traffic to continue to Southport Road (Exit 103) and return northbound to access I-465 east. The I-465 east loop ramp to I-65 north is closed for bridge construction. A signed detour directs traffic on I-65 south to Southport Road (Exit 103) and return northbound on I-65. I-65 south is reduced to two lanes across I-465.

I-70 lanes are shifted for construction at three bridges between Greenfield and the Ohio state line at miles 112, 137 and 154.

I-70 near Terre Haute is reduced to one lane in each direction for maintenance on two bridges between U.S. 41/150 (Exit 7) and U.S. 40/State Road 46 (Exit 11).

I-65 lanes near Lafayette are shifted for widening construction between State Road 26 (Exit 172) and State Road 38 (Exit 168).

Sections of State Road 37 from Bloomington to just south of Martinsville are reduced to one lane in each direction for Interstate 69 construction.

Southern Indiana