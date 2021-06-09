INDOT plans US 30 public meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for your input on a busy highway that runs through Fort Wayne.

A public meeting is set for Thursday to talk about whether or not US 30 should become a freeway from Valparaiso to the Ohio state line, as well as other potential upgrades, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

There’s already work either underway or planned for where US 30 intersects with several roads near Sweetwater Sound and where a new Amazon Fulfillment Center will be built.

The open house will be held inside one of Sweetwater’s conference rooms from 5pm to 7pm and will feature both public input and a few INDOT presentations.