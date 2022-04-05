INDOT Looking To Take Next Steps Into States Electric Vehicle Implementation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the next step in the state’s electric vehicle (EV) implementation plan. INDOT officials announced that the Hoosier State will receive National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds to place EV charging stations in designated “alternative fuel corridors” on the interstate. According to our partners in news at ABC21, INDOT will receive about $15 million this year and expects to spend about $100 million over the next five years on EV charging infrastructure. The funding is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will also send $2.5 billion in grants to state and local governments across the country.