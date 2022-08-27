INDOT Launches Study To Address U.S. 30 & U.S. 31 Concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation is launching the study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern for quite some time. INDOT officials tell our partners in news at ABC21 that a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic impacts of any potential plan for the highways. Counties within the study area include Allen, Fulton, Hamilton, Howard, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Starke, Tipton and Whitley Counties.

Regional chamber officials say they are looking to make U.S. 30 safer and more efficient, which they say is the top transportation issue in northern Indiana. They say the dozens of stoplights slow traffic and cause accidents. The first round of public meetings is scheduled for this fall.