INDOT is ready for snow and has some tips for drivers

NORTHEAST, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Transportation yellow trucks are all out and set for the upcoming snow set for today. INDOT would like to warn everyone to be cautious when traveling during the upcoming winter weather as we are expecting one to six inches of snow.

The northeast Indiana INDOT district services 17 counties and will have crews out in 12-hour shifts to clear and treat our roads. They want everyone to know a few things when driving behind plow trucks during the snow. Such as, it is always safest behind the yellow plow trucks.

Don’t crowd the plow . The front of the plow extends many feet in front of the truck. It may cross the centerline and shoulders while plowing.

Snowplows travel slower. Plow trucks travel approximately 30-35 mph when they're removing snow and ice. Allow plenty of time to stop or slow down when you're behind one of our yellow trucks.

Often times drivers aren’t prepared for winter driving and forget to slow down as this is the first major snow event this winter. The first major snow storms of the year often bring more crashes and slide-offs as drivers have to get re-accustomed to driving in snow. INDOT wants to give everyone some tips while driving through winter weather.

Reduce speeds. Remember, “ Ice and snow, take it slow .” Nobody should be driving interstate speeds in winter weather.

Pay attention. Avoid all distractions and focus only on the task of driving safely. Be aware of your surroundings, drive defensively and be alert for others who are not driving safely.

Drivers are encouraged to check road and traffic conditions before deciding to drive at the Indiana Department of Transportation website, call 1-800-261-ROAD or on the INDOT mobile app. Color-coded maps for travel advisories can be found on the Homeland Security website.