INDOT hosting statewide job fair on May 20

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a job fair across the state on Thursday, May 20.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Positions include full-time highway maintenance technicians with starting pay at $19 per hour and full-time equipment mechanics at $21.96 per hour.

In the Fort Wayne district, you can apply in Fort Wayne at 5333 Hatfield Road, Bluffton at 2800 W. State Road 124, Elkhart at 58905 County Road 9 or in Wabash at 1178 Manchester Avenue.

Registration is not needed to attend. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

For more information and additional job fair locations, click here.