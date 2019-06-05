INDOT announces new overnight construction projects in Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced new overnight construction projects will begin in the Fort Wayne area.

The U.S. 30 eastbound ramp onto I-69 northbound will be closed overnight on Thursday, June 6, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for joint repair. The ramp will reopen on Friday, June 7, weather permitting.

Lima Road will have lane restrictions between Washington Center Road and Dupont Road beginning on or after Sunday, June 9, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. This construction zone is expected to be completed by late June.

Coliseum Boulevard will also have overnight lane restrictions at the Coldwater Road intersection beginning on or after Wednesday, June 12. Work will take place overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as contractors work to complete the added left turn lane project.

INDOT reminds drivers to use caution when driving through active construction zones.