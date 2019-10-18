Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to drop

STATEWIDE (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate continued to drop in September to 3.2 percent.

The state’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent. The last time the Hoosier state’s rate was lower than 3.2 percent was December 2000.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 2,722 over the previous month, which was a result of a decrease of 2,934 unemployed residents and an increase of 212 employed residents.

The state’s 64.5 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.2 percent.