Indiana’s major gas utilities expecting high winter bills

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Council Counselor (OUCC) reports that the major gas utilities issued their winter billing projections and are expecting higher bills than last winter because of market conditions.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is also projecting prices to average their highest since 2007-08.

The OUCC recommends contacting utility companies now if you are concerned about your ability to pay to discuss payment arrangements. The sooner the better. They also encourage consumers to consider budget billing.

The OUCC offers energy saving tips here that can help with those higher than normal bills this winter.