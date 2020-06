INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The latest numbers from the Indiana Department of Health show 442 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana from May 27th to yesterday, bringing the statewide total since the Pandemic began to 36,997.

Of note, the rate of positive infections to total tests has fallen to 12.4%.

Allen County is reporting 46 new positive cases and no new deaths. The local totals now stand at 1843 cases and 79 deaths.