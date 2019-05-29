Indiana’s Free Fishing Weekend this Saturday and Sunday

INDIANA, (WOWO) – This upcoming weekend is Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana.
On free fishing days, Indiana residents can fish on public waters without a fishing license or a salmon/trout stamp.
On Saturday, June 1, three Learn to Fish workshops will take place throughout the state from 9 a.m. to noon, including:
- Women’s Learn to Fish – Potato Creek State Park, North Liberty
- Learn to Fish with Lures – Fort Harrison State Park
- Learn to Fish for Catfish – Diamond Valley Park, Evansville
Other free kid-friendly and family-friendly fishing events will take place on Saturday at the following locations:
- Albion, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654
- Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627
- Avon, Washington Township Park, 317-234-8441
- Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown SRA), 812-837-9967
- Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970
- Corydon, O’Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8232
- Evansville, Diamond Valley Lake, 812-789-2724
- Morocco, Willow Slough, 219-285-2704
- New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873
- North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 x 250
- Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127
- Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon SRA), 765-280-4012
- Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464
- West Terre Haute, Wabashiki Fish & Wildlife Area, 765-653-0453
- Winamac, Tippecanoe River State Park, 574-946-3213
Sunday, June 2 events will take place at:
- Albion, Chain O’ Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654
- Indianapolis, Fort Harrison State Park, 317-591-0904
- Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704
For more information on Free Fishing Weekend, visit dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.