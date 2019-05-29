Indiana’s Free Fishing Weekend this Saturday and Sunday

INDIANA, (WOWO) – This upcoming weekend is Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana.

On free fishing days, Indiana residents can fish on public waters without a fishing license or a salmon/trout stamp.

On Saturday, June 1, three Learn to Fish workshops will take place throughout the state from 9 a.m. to noon, including:

Other free kid-friendly and family-friendly fishing events will take place on Saturday at the following locations:

Albion, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654

Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627

Avon, Washington Township Park, 317-234-8441

Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown SRA), 812-837-9967

Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970

Corydon, O’Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8232

Evansville, Diamond Valley Lake, 812-789-2724

Morocco, Willow Slough, 219-285-2704

New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873

North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 x 250

Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127

Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon SRA), 765-280-4012

Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464

West Terre Haute, Wabashiki Fish & Wildlife Area, 765-653-0453

Winamac, Tippecanoe River State Park, 574-946-3213

Sunday, June 2 events will take place at:

Albion, Chain O’ Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654

Indianapolis, Fort Harrison State Park, 317-591-0904

Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704

For more information on Free Fishing Weekend, visit dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.