INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A leading economist says the Hoosier State is “on solid footing” heading into the new year.

Last week, an economist gave a positive outlook to the State Budget Committee that outlined how Indiana was set up for the immediate future on all key economic indicators. That included payrolls, unemployment rates, wages, incomes, and consumer corruption.

The revised tax collection projections for Indiana added $1.87-billion to the first fiscal year of the budget, and another $1.43-billion in the second fiscal year.

The economic forecast presentation and the revenue forecast update are both found at the State Budget Agency website.