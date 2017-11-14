Indiana’s Alcohol Code Revision in favor of lifting the Sunday sales ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A commission reviewing Indiana’s antiquated booze laws is backing a repeal of a prohibition on retail Sunday alcohol sales.

But the Alcohol Code Revision Commission held off Tuesday on making a recommendation about whether convenience and grocery stores should be allowed to sell cold beer.

The commission has spent months reviewing alcohol laws and has two more meetings scheduled as it considers policy recommendations for next year’s legislative session.

Tuesday’s meeting comes days after two powerful lobbying groups released their own alcohol plan as one that will win lawmakers’ approval.

The trade groups for liquor store owners and large grocery stores say they’ve resolved longstanding differences, paving the way for retail Sunday alcohol sales. But the groups oppose giving convenience and grocery stores the right to sell cold beer.