Indiana reports 860 new positive cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reports more deaths as a result of COVID-19.

The state has reported 8 additional deaths, bringing the total amount of deaths to 2,706. They have also reported 860 new positive cases, pushing total positive cases to 62,372.

A total of 701,311 people have been tested.

You can view the state’s full report by clicking here.

In Allen County, another resident had died and 42 people have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 3,353 cases and 152 deaths as of Sunday, July 26.

You can view the details from Allen County by clicking here.

The county and state numbers may not match up due to a delay in private lab testing.