Indianapolis man convicted in stabbing death of Fort Wayne man in prison

PENDLETON, IN. (WOWO/AP):

An Indianapolis man serving a prison sentence for a 2017 killing has been convicted of fatally stabbing a fellow inmate.

A Madison County jury convicted Devon Sterling, 37, on Monday of murder and a felony charge of prisoner possessing a deadly weapon. A judge set his sentencing for Dec. 3.

Prosecutors said Sterling killed Ezekiel Jones, 30, of Fort Wayne in July 2018, while the two men were serving prison sentences at central Indiana’s Pendleton Correctional Facility, The Herald Bulletin reported.

A probable cause affidavit states that Jones died from a stab wound to the neck and that it is believe Sterling committed the attack in retaliation for an October 2017 incident where Jones stabbed Sterling in the prison showers.

Officials believe that Sterling worked with another prison inmate to “distract and position” Jones before the stabbing, according to the affidavit.

At the time of the killing, Sterling was serving a 60-year sentence for the 2007 murder of DeWayne Butts, 22, and the attempted murder of a woman in Indianapolis during a community block party.