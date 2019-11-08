Indiana workplace injuries down

INDIANA (WOWO): Workers in Indiana are being safer, apparently.

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says workplace injuries in Indiana were the lowest on record in 2018.

The Journal Gazette reports that the rate of nonfatal injuries and illness is estimated at 3.3 per 100 full-time workers, which is a 6% drop from 2017.

However, the report doesn’t count workplace deaths: one worker died on the job at Premier Avionics in Fort Wayne, another was killed in an incident at Steel Dynamics in Columbia City, and an Ohio man was killed on the job at Valero Renewable Fuels in Bluffton.