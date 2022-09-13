Indiana woman pleads guilty in house crash that killed 2

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to causing a June crash in which her car plowed into a northeastern Indiana home, killing a 74-year-old man and his great-grandson who were sitting on its front porch.

Brandi S. Bare, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts each of causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated.

The Montpelier woman also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count, resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender, The Star Press reported.

Prosecutors said Bare was intoxicated on June 2 when her car crashed into a home in Montpelier, a city about 60 miles (96.6 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

The home’s owner, 73-year-old Jerry A. “Jake” Michael, and his 5-year-old great-grandson, Jenson Reynolds, were killed as they were sitting on the home’s front porch with other relatives. The boy’s younger sister and the siblings’ father were injured.

Bare, who pleaded guilty Friday, was scheduled to stand trial this week in Blackford Superior Court.

A judge set her sentencing for Nov. 4. The most serious charges Bare pleaded guilty to — two counts of causing death when driving while intoxicated — both carry maximum 12-year prison terms.