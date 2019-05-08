Indiana Wesleyan University partners with Lasting Change to help community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Wesleyan University announced they will be partnering with Lasting Change to help give hope to individuals, families and communities.

Lasting Change is a supporting organization for Lifeline Youth & Family Services and Crosswinds. They provide services ranging from family centered home based therapy in Indiana to a Christian therapeutic boarding school for teenagers in the Dominican Republic.

With IWU partnering with Lasting Change, they hope to create a two-way pipeline of qualified professionals and proven strategies that enable eradication of behavioral, relational, and mental health issues that weigh down families.

Lasting Change will provide interested students from IWU with field replacements, learning experiences, professional development opportunities and also train as part of an emerging internship program.

Per the terms of the partnership, IWU has agreed to offer a 20% discount to all employees of Lasting Change and its affiliate organizations, and also provide office space for counseling clinics at IWU regional campuses.

Crosswinds will provide coaching and counseling services to IWU students and staff. IWU students will also receive a 15% discount on all in-person Crosswinds counseling services.