Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission denies requested rate hike due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has denied a request from a group of Hoosier Utilities looking to raise rates to recover lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The commission also extended the moratorium on disconnections for an additional 45 days. They say the August 14 deadline is a balanced solution for utilities and customers who are behind on bills to work out reasonable payment arrangements.

The commission authorized the utilties to record all COVID-19 related revenue impacts including the prohibition of disconnections and use of expanded payment arrangements which may be considered for cost recovery later.