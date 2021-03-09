Indiana utility disconnect moratorium to end

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Utility customers who are behind on their bills might want to contact service providers this week.

Indiana’s winter utility disconnection moratorium ends on Monday, according to state officials who say that consumers who have fallen behind on their bills are urged to contact providers immediately or face disconnection.

Indiana law prohibits utility disconnection between December 1st and March 15th if the consumer is receiving assistance from the federally-funded EAP. The 2-1-1 helpline can assist with finding local resources for financial or other assistance.

Officials say that contacting utility providers sooner than later is important to keeping service intact.