Indiana University Health breaks ground on new surgical center

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Indiana University Health is expanding their presence in Fort Wayne; breaking ground this morning on a new facility in Aboite Township.

The new multi-speciality, ambulatory surgery center will be built on the corner of Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road, and will include operating rooms and procedure rooms for more than 10 different specialties.

Fort Wayne President of IU Health Brian Bauer tells WOWO News that he’s excited about the partnerships formed with high quality surgeons through the inception of the new surgery center. He underscored that providing increased access to high quality healthcare and improving the health of the residents of Northeast Indiana has been a priority for IU Health Fort Wayne from day one.

Dr. Geoffrey Randolph, chief medical officer for IU Health Fort Wayne said that the new center will give Allen County Residents better access to highly respected, local surgeons, and that these doctors have more than 150 years of combined experience.

IU Health is establishing a long-term presence in the Fort Wayne Market. The first IU Health medical office, Riley Children’s Health pediatric specialty clinic, opened in 2018. Since then, two other primary care offices and an urgent care have opened. IU Health will open a third primary care office in the summer of 2020. The new surgery center is expected to open in early 2021.