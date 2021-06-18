Indiana Unions Sue Over Yearly Hurdle On Teacher Union Dues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Indiana teachers unions have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a new state law that would require teachers to renew requests every year for automatic paycheck deduction of union dues.

Unions representing teachers with the Anderson, Avon and Martinsville school districts and the teachers who lead them filed the lawsuit Tuesday.

It contends the new law, which takes effect July 1, unfairly targets teachers and makes it harder for their unions to collect dues.

The Indianapolis Star reports the law would require teachers to annually complete a three-step process to have union dues deducted from their paychecks.

The unions’ attorney says the law violates teachers’ constitutional rights.