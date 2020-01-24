Indiana unemployment remains at 3.2% for December

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The state of Indiana’s unemployment rate for December didn’t budge from November’s 3.2%.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the state’s labor force had a net increase of 1,948 over the previous month and currently stands at 3.38-million, with a labor force participation rate of 64.4%.

Private sector employment is up by 900 over the previous month, although there were losses in the Educational and Health Services and Leisure and Hospitality sectors. Those losses were offset by gains in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities, and Construction sectors.

Find the full report here.