Indiana unemployment drops to 6.4%

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate has dropped more than a percentage point from last month’s numbers.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Indiana for August 2020 stands at 6.4%, down from July’s reported 7.8% and below the national rate of 8.4%.

The state’s labor force had a net increase of almost 42,000 workers over the previous month, thanks to a combined decrease of more than 46,000 unemployed Hoosiers and an increase of more than 88,000 jobs.

The state’s total labor force stands at 3.36 million.