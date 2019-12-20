Indiana unemployment at 3.2%

By
Darrin Wright
-
("Jobs Help Wanted" by neetalparekh, CC BY 2.0)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana’s unemployment rate is still below the national average.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the state’s unemployment rate is 3.2% for November, below the national rate of 3.5%.

The state’s labor force saw a small increase over the previous month, and the total labor force stands at 3.38-million.

The biggest job gains were in manufacturing and the private educational and health services, while the biggest losses were in professional services and hospitality.

