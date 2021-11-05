Indiana U.S. Senate candidate admits to recent marijuana use

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is the highest profile Democratic candidate looking to run against Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young in 2022.

During a recent podcast, McDermott said that he recently enjoyed “a lovely two days” in Chicago at two performances from The Grateful Dead in September that was enhanced by the ability to legally use marijuana. He said that he was driven there and driven home and that “it was just a social thing.”

McDermott said that Indiana is “woefully behind” on the issue of legalized marijuana use and that he would vote to decriminalize and legalize marijuana.

There has not yet been a comment from Young’s campaign.