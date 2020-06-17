Indiana triggers additional unemployment benefits

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana workers who qualify can now seek an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits.

The State Department of Workforce Development has qualified for extended benefits from the US Department of Labor. The 13 additional weeks are offered by the federal government during periods of high unemployment and are available to workers who have exhausted the 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits.

The additional benefits will become available on the week ending July 4th, as another federal bill continues to provide an extra $600 per week to those on unemployment. That extra money runs out on July 25th.

Fort Wayne’s unemployment rate is hovering around 20%, while the statewide number is about 17%.