A recent lawsuit against insurance giant Anthem was recently settled across the country, and Indiana is receiving some of the benefits from the settlement. Indiana Attorney General, Curtis Hill (R – Indiana) joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about what it means for Hoosiers, as well as weighing in on a Federal Judge’s recent ruling in regards to mail-in voting.

