Indiana to host the first ever Defense Innovation Summit this fall

CARMEL, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana will host a first-ever conference that will help steer the nation’s defense strategy going forward.

The inaugural Midwest Defense Innovation Summit is currently set for October in Carmel. Inside Indiana Business reports that officials say that the Midwest’s defense and technology industries have shown exponential growth, and the summit will showcase and build on that success.

Innovators and leaders from every sector will come together to make the summit a launch-pad for a new era of defense technology and development. Event organizers say that defense research, development and innovation are top national priorities.

The summit will take place October 20 and 21 and will feature speakers from state leaders to representatives of federal agencies, members of Congress and members of the U-S Military

