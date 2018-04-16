Indiana to expand pre-K program for low-income families

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Indiana’s pre-K program is expanding to 20 counties across the state thanks to a $22 million expansion lawmakers passed last year.

The South Bend Tribune reports that On My Way Pre-K officials hope to enroll about 3,700 children for the program’s rollout this fall.

The program covers preschools that are accredited or at least rated Level 3 in the state’s Paths to Quality rating. Tuition is covered up to the market rate for each county, plus 10 percent. Parents pay any remaining fees.

A family’s income must be below 127 percent of the federal poverty level to qualify. Children must be at least 4 years old by Aug. 1 to enroll in the program.

Support comes from the state, the federal government and private dollars, including the United Way.